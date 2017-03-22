Mary Berry Doesn't Know Who Noel Fielding Is...

Mary Berry has admitted she doesn't know who Noel Fielding is.

The much-loved baking veteran was asked about the new line-up for The Great British Bake Off, and revealed she wasn't too familiar with the Mighty Boosh star.

When asked if she'd like to work with the comedian, who will co-present the show alongside Sandi Toksvig , Berry told The Sun: “I don’t know him, but I’d take my chances.”

The 81-year-old may not know much about Fielding, but she did give her seal of approval to new judge Prue Leith, who she says will have the “knowledge” and “personality” to do well on the show.

Leith will join existing judge Paul Holloway, who is the only member to be brought over from the original BBC programme.

The announcement that Noel Fielding would be co-presenting the baking show has certainly been a topic of conversation, with Russell Brand even joking that he wants to replace Len Goodman as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.