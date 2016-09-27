Manchester Is Getting Its Own Hollywood Walk Of Fame

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Which Mancunian do you reckon deserves a mention?
The city of Manchester is set to have it's own version of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
According to the Manchester Evening News, new cocktail bar, The Liquor Store, is opening on First Street and wants to bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to proceedings with the city's first (and probably only) Walk Of Fame.
The outlet adds that the "Manchester Star Walk" will feature 20 of Manchester's most famous personalities, with the Gallagher brothers, Victoria Wood, Morrissey and Caroline Aherne all in the star-shaped frame.
The restaurant have even put all call out on their Instagram, asking their followers who they think should be honoured.
Those waiting to find out which lucky Mancunians will receive a star won't have to wait too long, however, with the grand opening scheduled on 8 October.
#manchesterbars #manchesternightlife #manchester #theliquorstore #opening #comingsoon #beers #party #invite #cocktails #wine Are you excited for the opening of the new LIQUOR STORE on @firststreetmcr ? If you would like that all important invite to the opening on the 8th October go to the link in the bio and enter your details to get on the guest list NOW! www.theliquorstore.co.uk
Who do you think deserves to be on the Manchester Hall Of Fame?
Answers on a postcard (or rather, just in this poll) below:
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook