This Guy Got Vasectomy And His Doctor Gave Him The Best Present Ever...

We all remember being given sweets after getting our injections as kids, but according to a Redditor , his doctor hasn't let age get in the way of giving his patients treats...

A Reddit user who went for a vasectomy was apparently treated to a complimentary bag of nuts by the doctor who carried out his procedure.

The chili and lemon-flavoured nuts came along with the message: "Go home... RELAX. And enjoy your bag of nuts! Compliments of Dr. Waguespack".

And before you ask, the snack - which is fittingly called "My Husband's Nuts " - are a real brand of nuts from an American company named Farmers Wife.

Who knew?

After answering a few questions about the procedure, the man confirmed the nuts were "actually really good".