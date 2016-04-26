This Guy Got Vasectomy And His Doctor Gave Him The Best Present Ever...

26th April 2016, 16:24

The doctor took handing out lollipops to a whole new level.

Doctor giving present stock image

We all remember being given sweets after getting our injections as kids, but according to a Redditor , his doctor hasn't let age get in the way of giving his patients treats...

Reddit user  who went for a vasectomy was apparently treated to a complimentary bag of nuts by the doctor who carried out his procedure.

The chili and lemon-flavoured nuts came along with the message: "Go home... RELAX. And enjoy your bag of nuts! Compliments of Dr. Waguespack".

And before you ask, the snack - which is fittingly called "My Husband's Nuts " - are a real brand of nuts from an American company named Farmers Wife.

Who knew? 

After answering a few questions about the procedure, the man confirmed the nuts were "actually really good".

