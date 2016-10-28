Man Sings McDonald's Drive-Thru Order, Gets Awesome Reply

Working in the early hours can make you do loopy things, but when Luke Crellin went to get a McDonald's at 3am in Liverpool, his approach was pure genius.

Luke decided to have a little fun, by singing his order at the drive-thru, and much to his surprise, he got a fitting response on the other side.

Watch what happened below:

Now, we're not saying either of them should be applying for X Factor anytime soon, but we'll give them 10/10 for banter.

Photo: Facebook/Luke Crellin via Storyful