This Guy Holding A Sign Loves His Job Way More Than You...

24th October 2016, 16:26

Watch his twirling skills in action.

Man holding sign twirling it in Texas

Let's face it. Even if you have the best job on earth, everyone has days when they'd rather be at home.

But when it comes to having a positive attitude in the work place, there's absolutely no beating this guy, who holds signs for a living in Texas.

In a video shared by Twitter user dazedMAS, the man is captured making the most of his modest job, by showing-off some epic twirling skills, while pulling off a hand stand, and delighting passing drivers in the process. 

Watch him in action below: 

Talk about job satisfaction! 

And it looks like he's become a bit of a tourist attraction too, with another driver finding him while on her travels. 

Please, someone give this guy a promotion.

Photo: Twitter/Stone12Taylor

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS