This Guy Holding A Sign Loves His Job Way More Than You...

Let's face it. Even if you have the best job on earth, everyone has days when they'd rather be at home.

But when it comes to having a positive attitude in the work place, there's absolutely no beating this guy, who holds signs for a living in Texas.

In a video shared by Twitter user dazedMAS, the man is captured making the most of his modest job, by showing-off some epic twirling skills, while pulling off a hand stand, and delighting passing drivers in the process.

Watch him in action below:

I look forward to driving on Preston because of this man pic.twitter.com/rcwgOHm5E7 — Mason (@dazedMAS) October 9, 2016

Talk about job satisfaction!

And it looks like he's become a bit of a tourist attraction too, with another driver finding him while on her travels.

Please, someone give this guy a promotion.

Photo: Twitter/Stone12Taylor