This Guy Holding A Sign Loves His Job Way More Than You...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Watch his twirling skills in action.
Let's face it. Even if you have the best job on earth, everyone has days when they'd rather be at home.
But when it comes to having a positive attitude in the work place, there's absolutely no beating this guy, who holds signs for a living in Texas.
In a video shared by Twitter user dazedMAS, the man is captured making the most of his modest job, by showing-off some epic twirling skills, while pulling off a hand stand, and delighting passing drivers in the process.
Watch him in action below:
I look forward to driving on Preston because of this man pic.twitter.com/rcwgOHm5E7— Mason (@dazedMAS) October 9, 2016
Talk about job satisfaction!
And it looks like he's become a bit of a tourist attraction too, with another driver finding him while on her travels.
@dazedMAS WE FOUND HIM pic.twitter.com/HP7AqXh8dF— Tay (@Stone12Taylor) October 10, 2016
Please, someone give this guy a promotion.
Photo: Twitter/Stone12Taylor
