"You've Got F***ing Wings!": Guy Gets Road Rage After He's Mugged Off By A Pigeon

2nd August 2016, 11:54

The video sees a driver spitting feathers and using exceptionally fowl language.

Pigeon stock image

A video has emerged which sees a British driver trapped on a country lane thanks to being "mugged off by a pigeon".

The clip - which was uploaded to YouTube by Luke Aikins,  sees the bird refuse to get out of the road, while a driver gets ridiculously (and hilariously) angry about it. 

It might be a poultry excuse to get so sweary with a defenceless bird, but at least he didn't it over.

