Man Couldn’t Vote Because “Dog Ate His Polling Card”

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The ancient homework excuse came sadly true for one voter in the recent elections in the Netherlands…
A man lost the opportunity to vote after his dog ate his polling card.
Erik van Bommel of Enschede in the Eastern Netherlands was left stunned after his dog, Nio, tore his voting pass into a thousand pieces on Tuesday night, preventing him from voting in the Dutch General Election.
And after the man contacted the authorities to resolve the matter, he was told no new voting ballots would be issued out to anyone regardless of their situation.
Erik was left feeling angry at his pet pooch for denying him his right to vote.
Speaking to Tubantia Online, he said: "He never takes anything off the table. And now this. And I was so eager to vote. But the municipality said that I should've applied for a new voting pass yesterday before noon. Isn't that weird? Shouldn't it be faster?"
Van Bommel had been advised to stick the pieces of the ballot back together on Twitter, although he has already thrown the tiny fragments away.
BAD dog.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook