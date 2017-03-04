Man Buries Himself Alive To Raise Awareness For Depression

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A Belfast man will spend three days inside a coffin to raise awareness for those suffering with addictions and depression.
A man has been willingly buried alive for three days to help raise awareness for depression.
John Edwards from Belfast has agreed to spend the time in a coffin in order to raise awareness for those suffering with addictions and depression.
He has, however decked out his temporary tomb with luxuries such as an internet connection and a cosy duvet.
A former addict himself, John founded the charity Walking Free , which helps those who are suicidal and those facing addictions.
John will “speak” to people who are considering suicide from “beyond the grave” by using the internet connection to broadcast stories of hope via a livestream.
He told Belfast Live: "I'm a former addict and I've been clean and sober for 25 years.
“I’m making a very large coffin, I'm burying it in East Belfast and I'm going to live in it for three days.
"I know this is a radical move but people are continually contacting me who are either suicidal or who know friends or family who are.
"My plan is to speak to them from the grave before they get there and show them hope."
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook