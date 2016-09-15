Watch This Make-Up Artist Turn Herself Into An Eerily Convincing Steve Buscemi

Well, here’s a blinder of an idea.

Katelyn Galloway works as a make-up artist and fashion photographer, but in her spare time she shoots videos of her transforming herself into various famous people… and they’re not necessarily female.

Watch as Katelyn turns into a terrifyingly accurate version of Reservoir Dogs, Big Lebowski and Fargo star Steve Buscemi.

Take a look - and make sure you watch until the very end.

Creepy, right? But incredible. Imagine the pranks you could pull on your friends and family this Halloween.

Check out Katelyn’s blog for some more amazing transformations.

Katelyn is also on Twitter @KIKIGMAKEUP