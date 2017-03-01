So London Isn't The Least Affordable City For Homebuyers...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A new report confirms the capital isn't the most expensive when the cost of a home is compared to local average pay.
Londoners are known for moaning about the cost of house prices and their inability to get on the property ladder, but it turns out the capital city isn't actually the least affordable place to buy a home in 2017.
As Esquire reports, Lloyds Bank have released a report which sees "home affordability in cities at its worst since 2008," and names Oxford as its biggest culprit.
Measuring the ratio between average city house prices and average gross local earnings, the bank found the home of the world-famous university to be least affordable, with an average house price of £385,372 in comparison earnings of £36,033- making homes 10.7 times more expensive than the average salary.
Others scoring high on the list were Greater London (10.5), Winchester (10.5), Cambridge (10.3) and Chichester (10.0).
However, Lloyds notes that: "the London average figure disguises considerable variations across the capital with central boroughs significantly less affordable than the Greater London average".
Which means you'll all have to put those viewings for a Canary Wharf penthouse on hold...
When it comes to home-buying, it seems the North-South divide is alive and well, with only Lichfield (8.3), York (7.6) and Leicester (7.6) being the only non-southern cities featuring in the Top 20.
If you're looking for a cheap deal, however, the former Scottish capital city of Sterling has been named the most affordable with homes averaging at £173,847- just 3.7 times the average wage.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook