WATCH: Legend Saves Falling Boy With Most Unlikely Catch Ever

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The CCTV footage sees a hero save a child with instinct and rapid reflexes.
A video has gone viral after it witnesses what can only be described as one of the greatest catches known to man.
We all knew that annoying kid at school who did everything that popped into his head, including seeing if he can jump between a gap in a stairwell.
But luckily for this annoying kid who attempted it last year, there happened to be a superhero walking by at the same moment.
In an Imgur post entitled "he must be a dad" a man can be seen looking up at a flight of stairs, before responding in the most epic way ever.
Watch him in action below:
He must be a dad
Talk about Spidey sense!
We don't know what this guy does, but he can look after our kids anytime.
Photo: Imgur/grizzzzzly
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook