So Leeds Is Kind Of The New L.A.

They may be worlds away when it comes to their climate, but Leeds and Los Angeles have been dubbed "twin cities" due to their shared taste in music.

And one of the bands they love in particular is none other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

According to a study by music streaming company, Deezer, as well as their penchant for Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, music-lovers from the Hollywood town and the West Yorkshire city are keen on The Chainsmokers too.

The music service - who analysed the Top 10 streaming charts in 88 major cities across the world - also found that Cape Town and Chicago can't get enough of The Weeknd's Can't Feel My Face.

And it seems Sia that does it for both sun-seeking party-lovers and chilled-out Scandinavians, making it into the top five lists in both Helsinki and Ibiza.

However, overall it was Drake who had the most universal appeal, boasting the most streams out of any artist across the globe.