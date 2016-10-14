Killer Clown Craze Leads To Boost In Clown Porn

Just when you thought people dressing up as clowns to scare people couldn't get any more cringey, along comes a story to scare the bejesus out of us all over again.

According to reports, the UK's recent "Killer Clown" craze has led to more people requesting clown-based porn and sexual services.

As Metro reports, Porn Hub has reported an increase in searches for the term "clown porn," and apparently it's bled into the real world too.

According to the Daily Star, escort agencies have seen a rise in customers making special clown-based requests, either asking women to dress up as clowns or men wanting to be one themselves.

"I’ve had guys asking for girls to dress as clowns and guys asking if they can be dressed as clowns during meetings," said the head of one agency, who wished to remain anonymous.

"My answer is 'no' on both scores. This kind of fetish is a little beyond the wearing of a sexy uniform of some description."

Clowns and sex. Just where could have they got that idea from?