Kids Try Eating World’s Hottest Chili Pepper… And End Up In Hospital

Here’s a cautionary tale for anyone with kids heading back to school this week: watch out what your so-called “friends” are giving you.

Around 40 students aged 11 to 14 had to be treated by medics at a US school last week, after they ate the notoriously super-hot “ghost” peppers.

Milton Union Middle School in Ohio had a lunch break with a difference on Friday (5 September), when the emergency services had to be called around midday to attend to the unfortunate kids.

According to Dayton Daily News, the children had all tried the notorious “ghost pepper”, which is said to be 400 times hotter than tabasco sauce. Five of the pupils had to be taken to hospital to cool the fire. Nasty.

Bhut jolokia, the scientific name of the fruit, hails from Manipiur, India and was the Guinness World Record holder ten years ago for being the hottest chili in the world. The current holder of the title is the charmingly-named “California Reaper”, which presumably would spice up your chili con carne no end.

Superintendent Brad Ritchey told reporters that some of the pupils had allergic reactions to the demon chili, including sweating, problems seeing properly, hives, skin rashes and even vomiting.

Medical experts in the area said that the chili peppers could be potentially dangerous if a child had asthma, or managed to get any of the spicy oils in their eyes.

The school knows who brought the peppers into class, but it’s not confirmed whether or not there will be any further action.

It’s safe to say that this school term has already seen a valuable lesson learned, however.