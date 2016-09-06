Kids Try Eating World’s Hottest Chili Pepper… And End Up In Hospital

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
About 40 children between 11 and 14 tried the notorious “ghost pepper”… and suffered the consequences.
Here’s a cautionary tale for anyone with kids heading back to school this week: watch out what your so-called “friends” are giving you.
Around 40 students aged 11 to 14 had to be treated by medics at a US school last week, after they ate the notoriously super-hot “ghost” peppers.
Milton Union Middle School in Ohio had a lunch break with a difference on Friday (5 September), when the emergency services had to be called around midday to attend to the unfortunate kids.
According to Dayton Daily News, the children had all tried the notorious “ghost pepper”, which is said to be 400 times hotter than tabasco sauce. Five of the pupils had to be taken to hospital to cool the fire. Nasty.
Bhut jolokia, the scientific name of the fruit, hails from Manipiur, India and was the Guinness World Record holder ten years ago for being the hottest chili in the world. The current holder of the title is the charmingly-named “California Reaper”, which presumably would spice up your chili con carne no end.
Superintendent Brad Ritchey told reporters that some of the pupils had allergic reactions to the demon chili, including sweating, problems seeing properly, hives, skin rashes and even vomiting.
Medical experts in the area said that the chili peppers could be potentially dangerous if a child had asthma, or managed to get any of the spicy oils in their eyes.
The school knows who brought the peppers into class, but it’s not confirmed whether or not there will be any further action.
It’s safe to say that this school term has already seen a valuable lesson learned, however.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook