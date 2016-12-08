KFC Made A Chicken-Scented Candle, Because Christmas

8th December 2016, 15:01

The smelly candle is the next bizarre product to come from the fast food chain.

KFC candle screen grab

KFC has created a limited addition scented candle, which (you guessed it) smells just like fried chicken.

See it here:

After showing off their classy candle in a Facebook post, the company launched a competition, vowing to send the product to anyone who could come up with any other great ideas for KFC merch.

Shiz Irani ended up getting his hands on the coveted candle, after coming up with this pretty impressive tagline: "KFC stamps...cause the Colonel always delivers."

Earlier this year, the fast food chain created their own brand of suncream, which promised to keep the sun's harsh rays out, while keeping the fried chicken smell in.

Yum.

Photo: Facebook/KFC

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS