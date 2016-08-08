WATCH: Remember When John Barnes Did The World In Motion Rap With Fans On The Tube?

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
The former England footballer reprised his famous rap for Liverpool fans on the London Underground.
Footage of John Barnes emerged last summer of him singing his World In Motion rap on the tube, and it's making us wish it was the '90s again.
Liverpool fan and Twitter user, Daniel McCafferty , was travelling home after watching his team play Barcelona at Wembley Stadium, when he bumped into the football legend on the London Underground.
With tons of encouragement from McCafferty and friends, Barnes rapped his famous part on '90s football track, pretty much making everyone's year in the process.
Watch it below:
Okay so this just happened... Tube on way back from today's game! #lfc #johnbarnes #digger Pls r/t pic.twitter.com/gfxL3VP1Tk— Daniel McCafferty (@THEREALMCAFERTY) August 6, 2016
If that wasn't enough Barns even took a few photos with Daniel's friends and family members.
Is it us, or is he also ageing in reverse?
My lad with Jonny B yday! #lfc #johnbarnes #Wembley pic.twitter.com/7u0lv9JRWW— Daniel McCafferty (@THEREALMCAFERTY) August 7, 2016
Legend.
Photo: Twitter/Daniel McCafferty
