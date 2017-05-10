These Are Apparently The Jobs With The Least Amount Of Sleep...

Do you suffer from lack of sleep? Well, according to this survey, your job could have a lot to do with it.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a study conducted by mattress brand Sealy polled over 15,000 people from across the globe and quizzed them on their sleeping habits.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, full-time mums were worst off when it came to lack of sleep, with 25% averaging less than five hours a night.

However, those who worked in transport, communication and construction were close behind, with one in five averaging less than five hours kip overall.

In third place came those in public sector jobs such as teaching and nursing, with 82% racking up six hours a night.

Surprisingly, results also revealed that those working in stressful, high-flying jobs such as finance and banking tended to get between 6 and 7 hours sleep.

Neil Robinson, sleep expert at Sealy, said: 'When we think of bankers and financiers, we imagine huge stress levels, sleepless nights and 80-hour working weeks, but this research flips that concept on its head, and shows that despite these being hard professions, the most exhausting jobs are surely other sectors.

"With a huge proportion of mums and those working in transport, communication, construction and utilities getting less than five hours sleep per night, it really highlights the extent of the problem."