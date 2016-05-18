This Is How Much Time We'll Spend Having Sex In Our Lifetime...

The average human will spend less than 1% of their life having sex, according to a global study.

As reported by PR Newswire , Reebox has undertaken new research as part of their 25,915 Days campaign, which calculates how much time we all generally spend on the go in our lives.

The study - which asked more than 9,000 respondents from United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Mexico, Russia, Korea and Spain - found that on average we only spend 0.69% of our time exercising, which equates to about 180 days in total.

More surprisingly, however, were the findings that the average human will only spend about 0.45% of their entire lives having sex, which equates to around 117 days in total.

That's surely about the same amount most people get through after 3 years of uni?

Remember that's 117 whole, 24-hour days though, not just 117 occasions.

Unsurprisingly, we spend a bit more time socialising with loved ones - 6.8% to be exact, which equates to 1,769 days, while we spend 29.75% of our lives sitting down - the equivalent of about 7,709 days.

The 25,915 Days campaign, which is named so due to the average amount of dates calculated in one person's lifetime, also allows you to find out how many days you have left, here .

How cheery.





