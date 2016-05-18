This Is How Much Time We'll Spend Having Sex In Our Lifetime...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A new study has worked out the amount of days the average human will spend making love.
The average human will spend less than 1% of their life having sex, according to a global study.
As reported by PR Newswire , Reebox has undertaken new research as part of their 25,915 Days campaign, which calculates how much time we all generally spend on the go in our lives.
The study - which asked more than 9,000 respondents from United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Mexico, Russia, Korea and Spain - found that on average we only spend 0.69% of our time exercising, which equates to about 180 days in total.
More surprisingly, however, were the findings that the average human will only spend about 0.45% of their entire lives having sex, which equates to around 117 days in total.
That's surely about the same amount most people get through after 3 years of uni?
Remember that's 117 whole, 24-hour days though, not just 117 occasions.
Unsurprisingly, we spend a bit more time socialising with loved ones - 6.8% to be exact, which equates to 1,769 days, while we spend 29.75% of our lives sitting down - the equivalent of about 7,709 days.
The 25,915 Days campaign, which is named so due to the average amount of dates calculated in one person's lifetime, also allows you to find out how many days you have left, here .
How cheery.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook