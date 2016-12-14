This Is Apparently How To Avoid A Red Wine Hangover...

The festive season is very much in full swing, which means loads of work parties where beer and a choice of red or white wine are the only available options.

After suffering from serious beer bloat, moving onto wine is usually the only way forward. And because there's nothing worse than cheap white wine, the end of the night leaves a lot of people in the office throwing caution to the wind with and going for it with the red...

However, as Metro reports, there might be a way to significantly reduce how bad you feel the day after a night of the red stuff. And it's not going to break the bank, either.

Vinepair have cited tannins, sugar and histamines- which are released when you suffer an allergic reaction - as the major culprits of a hangover when it comes to wine.

And, while some solutions include steering clear of Malbec or Cabernet Sauvingon or drinking lots and lots of water in-between glasses- we found these solutions the most interesting:

According to the Chicago Tribune, Dr Seymour Diamond recommends two strong cups of coffee before a night out, which restricts blood vessels, and a spoonful of honey which can help metabolise the alcohol faster.

Noted...

On top of that, taking a anti-histamine or hayfever tablet before you indulge can also help alleviate any allergy-type symptoms such as sore eyes or a banging head.

Then again, it's always best to just drink responsibly and not embarrass yourself at the Christmas party.

We're just going to leave this handy info here for you though... you know... just in case.

www.drinkaware.co.uk