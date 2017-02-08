This Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Wings To Singletons On Valentine's Day

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Hooters are encouraging their customers to shred their ex on the most romantic day of the year.
Valentine's Day is pretty crap if you're single, but it's particularly brutal if you've just broken up with someone.
Now, we're not one for gentlemen's clubs or any restaurant that are based on enticing people sexually, so we doubt any of this will apply...
But, Hooters are willing to turn your frown upside down by offering free wings to anyone wiling to "shred their ex" at one of their restaurants on 14 February.
The erm... unique chain is encouraging purveyors to "shred 'em and forget 'em" and has even offered a handy guide of what to do with your ex's remains based on how long you were together, who ended it, and how long you've been broken up for.
Genius.
Oh and by the way, we were told to bury our ex... but we think that could be a little too full on... Even for Hooters.
While, the likelihood of anyone actually getting themselves down there is low, we are wondering if the severity of the break up effects the amount of wings you get?
Because then we'd be quids in.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook