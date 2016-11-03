There's A Harry Potter Monopoly Board Out There, And We Want It

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
Someone's invented "Pottopoly" - Monopoly for the Harry Potter-loving property mogul.
Monopoly - the classic board game that splits families apart, has been reinvented for Harry Potter fans who need their imaginary property portfolios with a dollop of wizardry and magic.
As Metro reports, "Pottopoly" is a handmade version of the game created by Etsy seller, Kristen Roedel , and comes complete with six figurines inspired by your favourite Potter characters Harry, Ron, Hermione, Voldemort, Snape, and Draco.
Roedel also assures players that the set comes with a gratuitous "overabundance of joy" in case you've become cynical about the board gaming experience.
See an image of the boardgame below:
Harry Potter Monopoly...One for the Christmas list https://t.co/n1RpkqirWE pic.twitter.com/GeA7L2XNYI— The Juice Academy (@TheJuiceAcademy) November 2, 2016
The game play stays true to its predecessor, but the property has been given a Potter-inspired makeover as cottages and castles replace the original houses and hotels.
Oh, and instead of Chance and Community Chest cards, you’re given Charm and Potion cards.
Basically it's a Potter fan's dream. Well, it would be if Roedel's game wasn't currently sold out.
However, something tells us that shops a-plenty are going to be all over that before Christmas, so watch this space!
Photo: Etsy/Kristen Roedel
