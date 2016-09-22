Remember When This Guy Sang All The Parts To The Friends Theme Tune?

Today marks an eye-watering 22 years since Friends first burst on our screens, giving us Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey.

Needless to say, it's been on our TV sets ever since, which means most of us can sing at least some of its theme song by heart.

However, YouTuber Free Spirit Joe went one step further by covering every single part of the theme tune acapella... and without a friend in sight.

Watch it below:

Could it BE any ore impressive?

Picture: YouTube/Free Spirit Joe