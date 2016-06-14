Greggs Are Seriously Considering Adding This To Their Menu...

The nation's biggest bakery chain might be going in a very different direction.

Greggs Twitter image pasties in dumpling box

Greggs is known and loved for its cheap-and-cheerful pastries and sausage rolls, but it could be set to get a lot more sophisticated.

According the bakery chain's chief executive, the company are looking into introducing "healthier options" including a gluten-free range, more vegetarian dishes... and sushi.

Yes, you read that right. Sushi. 

Chief executive Roger Whiteside told This Is Money : “We’re looking at a number of things, including a gluten-free range and more vegetarian ideas. 

“We’re also looking seriously at Mexican food, and it’s not impossible that we’ll see sushi on the menu one day.”

Unsurprisingly, the thought of the sausage roll and sarnie specialists selling sushi has tickled a few people, with some calling it the best news story of the year. 

While it's not clear if or when Greggs will launch a sushi range, their latest Twitter post suggests they're definitely not ruling it out. 

Should Greg's go down the posh route, or would you prefer they stick to what they're doing?

Picture: Twitter/Greggs 

