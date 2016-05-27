This Gravity-Defying Picture Will Literally Turn Your Head...

27th May 2016, 17:14

Can you work out how they did it?

Optical Illusion screengrab horizontal

Some optical illusions will have you seeing weird shapes or discovering hidden objects, but this one will quite literally knock you sideways.

The image posted by imgur user xMeta4x  sees people hanging dangerously off classroom lockers that seem to go on for miles.

Look at the snap below and see if you can get your head around it:

View post on imgur.com

If you look a little closer, it's clear that everyone is actually posing horizontally, even though the water bottles and books suggest otherwise. 

Talk about dedication.

Did it fool you?

Picture: Imgur/xMeta4x

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS