Gordon Ramsay Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate

The outspoken celebrity chef has had his say on the hot topic.
Since the President of Iceland joked about his proposed pizza ban, and a chef refused to add pineapple to a takeaway order, the war on whether the fruit should be anyway near pizza has waged on.
Now, real telly chef and all-round food snob Gordon Ramsay has given his two cents on the subject, and you can just imagine what he said.
Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Kitchen Nightmares star simply said: "Pineapple does not go on top of pizza....."
Pineapple does not go on top of pizza..... https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017
Hardly surprising coming from a chef though is it?
This guy has a pretty convincing argument against him though...
@GordonRamsay It does though..... pic.twitter.com/pRF8yKIFaX— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) April 4, 2017
Cast your vote here:
The personality - who recently appeared on ITV's The Nightly Show - isn't backwards about coming forwards, and often critiques his followers meals on Twitter.
See some of his best responses here:
Brunt egg rolls, burnt buns, dry burger, the only thing missing is a new battery for your smoke alarm Andrew https://t.co/77Yedz6ote— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 1, 2017
Chicken shiteita...... https://t.co/gZ7agCNa3s— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 1, 2017
Are you hibernating..... https://t.co/B5K9QRkO2m— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017
