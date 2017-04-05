Gordon Ramsay Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate

5th April 2017, 17:05

The outspoken celebrity chef has had his say on the hot topic.

Gordon Ramsey at Caesars Palace 50th Anniversary G

Since the President of Iceland joked about his proposed pizza ban, and a chef refused to add pineapple to a takeaway order, the war on whether the fruit should be anyway near pizza has waged on. 

Now, real telly chef and all-round food snob Gordon Ramsay has given his two cents on the subject, and you can just imagine what he said.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Kitchen Nightmares star simply said: "Pineapple does not go on top of pizza....."

Hardly surprising coming from a chef though is it?

This guy has a pretty convincing argument against him though...

Cast your vote here:

 

The personality - who recently appeared on ITV's The Nightly Show - isn't backwards about coming forwards, and often critiques his followers meals on Twitter.

See some of his best responses here:


