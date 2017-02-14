WATCH: Someone Turned Donald Trump's Tweets Into Emo Songs

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Super Deluxe have transformed the US President's posts into something My Chemical Romance would be proud of.
Whatever you think of the US President, it's hard to deny he's one of the most vocal and divisive politicians on Twitter.
Now, Super Deluxe have transformed some of his most expressive posts on Twitter, and transformed them into emo songs-with hilarious consequences.
Watch their interpretation of some of the POTUS's best tweets here:
We noticed that @realdonaldtrump 's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017
That hair though!
Photo: Twitter/Super Deluxe
