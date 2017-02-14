WATCH: Someone Turned Donald Trump's Tweets Into Emo Songs

14th February 2017, 12:48

Super Deluxe have transformed the US President's posts into something My Chemical Romance would be proud of.

Trump tweets turned into emo songs

Whatever you think of the US President, it's hard to deny he's one of the most vocal and divisive politicians on Twitter. 

Now, Super Deluxe have transformed some of his most expressive posts on Twitter, and transformed them into emo songs-with hilarious consequences.

Watch their interpretation of some of the POTUS's best tweets here:

 That hair though!

Photo: Twitter/Super Deluxe  

