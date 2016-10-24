You Can Get A Roast Dinner In A Burger, Because Why Not?

Everyone loves a Sunday roast, but if we're honest, they can be a bit of a pain to make, and daunting to tackle on a hangover.

But what if we told you there was a way to get all the tasty elements of a roast dinner into the convenience of a burger?

Well, as Metro reports, Liverpool-based restaurant Seven Zero One has created the Roast Dinner Burger, which does exactly that.

See the mouth-watering dish on Seven Zero One's Instagram post below:

According the outlet, the £9.50 burger consists of a beef patty, carrot and pee purée, parsnip crisps and roast potatoes.

We know what you're thinking: two types of purée?

Thankfully it's not all posh nosh though, because it's all sandwiched by two Yorkshire puds and lashings of gravy.

Phew.

We're not quite sure how you'd eat a burger made of Yorkshire puddings though, so we're going to guess it's probably a knife and fork job.

Failing that, there's always a small shovel...