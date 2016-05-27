There's A Fries-Only McDonald's Pop-Up Restaurant And Everything is FREE

Staff at Would You Like Fries With That? are encouraging customers to vote for their favourite toppings.

If you're the kind of person who loves McDonald's fries so much you'd swap your Big Mac for them in a heartbeat, then this story will get your mouth watering...

There's a new McDonald's pop-up shop that only serves french fries, and its all completely free of charge.

The amazingly named Would You Like Fries With That? in Sydney, Australia is asking fry fanatics to try out their product with a choice of toppings, which include gravy, sour cream and sweet chilli, bacon and parmesan, curry and more.

Customers can also vote for their favourite toppings in the hopes of it making it onto the McDonalds menu. 

There is just no downside to this news at all... unless you don't live in Australia, of course!

Anyone else seriously considering Australia for their next holiday?

