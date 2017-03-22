Footballer Who Thanked His Wife & Girlfriend Gives Epic Excuse...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Free State Stars defender Mohammed Anas has an explanation for his blunder, but are we buying it?
Last week, a footballer went viral after accidentally thanking his wife and his girlfriend on live television.
After being awarded the Man of the Match, the Ghanaian sportsman who plays for South Africa's Free State Stars - said: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife."
However, in a new interview Anas has explained his own goal, saying that he actually refers to his daughter as his girlfriend..
Speaking to the BBC, Anas explained: "My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That's what I was talking about. I don't have a girlfriend,.
"I'm famous now - people around the world know me," added.
He concluded: "I love her so much. She's given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried."
Do you believe Anas? Let us know.
Rel-watch his brilliant interview again here:
Photo: YouTube/Super Sport
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook