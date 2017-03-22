Footballer Who Thanked His Wife & Girlfriend Gives Epic Excuse...

Last week, a footballer went viral after accidentally thanking his wife and his girlfriend on live television.

After being awarded the Man of the Match, the Ghanaian sportsman who plays for South Africa's Free State Stars - said: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife."

However, in a new interview Anas has explained his own goal, saying that he actually refers to his daughter as his girlfriend..

Speaking to the BBC, Anas explained: "My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That's what I was talking about. I don't have a girlfriend,.

"I'm famous now - people around the world know me," added.

He concluded: "I love her so much. She's given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried."

Photo: YouTube/Super Sport