Finding A Fiver Makes Brits The Happiest, Says Study

Doddle, the click & collect service, has compiled a list of the top 10 things that make people happiest - an the unexpected appearance of a fiver in your pocket comes out tops.

A report conducted for International Day of Happiness on earlier this week found that 44 per cent of Brits rate receiving a parcel as one of their happiest moments with a night of passion coming in at 42 per cent.

A staggering 50 per cent of Brits admitted a humble hug would brighten their day, whilst another 37 per cent preferred going outdoors.

Surprisingly, getting a Twitter post re-tweeted came in at just 4 per cent.

The top 10 things that make people happiest are as follows:



1. Finding a £5 or £10 note you didn't realise you had (57%)

2. Sleeping in a freshly made bed (51%)

3. Spending time with your loved ones (51%)

4. A hug from someone you like (50%

5. Receiving an item, you ordered online (44%)

6. Having great sex (42%)

7. Watching a good film (41%)

8. Walk in the park (37%)

9. Finishing a good book (33%)

10. Having your child say "I love you" (30%)