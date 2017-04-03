Love To Facebook Stalk? You Should Probably Know This...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
If you don't want people to know you're looking, you need to avoid one thing.
Whether we like to admit it or not, everyone likes to have a bit of a nose on Facebook. Whether it's old school mates, exes or a crush at work you're looking up, a quick Facebook search can tell you all you need to know about someone's job, interests and relationship status.
But, if you don't want someone to know how often you're looking at their profile, there's probably one thing you should avoid. Stories.
And no - we're not talking about the boring ones people write on their walls. We're talking about the new Facebook feature which enables you to see what your mates are up to before it gets deleted a day later.
As Lad Bible notes, much like on Snapchat and Instagram, Facebook will give anyone who posts a Story a list of any of their friends who viewed them.
The plus note is you have to be a friend to be able to see them in the first place, so it doesn't account for any dodgy over the shoulder searching you might be getting a mate to do on your behalf...
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook