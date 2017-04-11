Facebook Launched Stories And Twitter Had A Field Day...

Facebook has launched its Stories feature, and people are having a right old laugh about it.

Despite the Snapchat tool being previously uploaded on the likes of Instagram, Twitter don't seem to want to let it slide.

Many are calling it a step too far, with some refusing to date anyone who uses the feature.

Snapchat stories made sense. Instagram stories I let slide. But Facebook stories is where I draw the line. — no (@tbhjuststop) April 11, 2017

S/O to everyone NOT using the Facebook stories. I am proud of you and we must remain strong together. With solidarity comes strength — Colie Smigliani (@CSmigliani) April 8, 2017

Imagine being in love with someone and finding out they post Facebook stories — Mike DeLaVega (@MikeDeLaVega7) April 8, 2017

If you use Facebook stories you voted leave in Brexit — gotz (@Judiniho) April 11, 2017

These lot are just having a massive laugh about it, lending the Stories feature to everything they can possibly think of.

Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX — Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017

Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ — υηιcσяηρσαcнεя (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017

Mcdonald's in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/DCAwKQslfP — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) April 5, 2017

vapes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/fHhAuhdFQM — Jonathon Fraser (@jonfraser666) April 5, 2017

And one of our favourites even sees reproductive health getting in on the game:

Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017

God bless the Internet.

Photo: Twitter/PsyKdeIik