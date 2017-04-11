Facebook Launched Stories And Twitter Had A Field Day...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The feature - which originated on Snapchat - has now been rolled on Mark Zuckerberg's platform.
Facebook has launched its Stories feature, and people are having a right old laugh about it.
Despite the Snapchat tool being previously uploaded on the likes of Instagram, Twitter don't seem to want to let it slide.
Many are calling it a step too far, with some refusing to date anyone who uses the feature.
Snapchat stories made sense. Instagram stories I let slide. But Facebook stories is where I draw the line.— no (@tbhjuststop) April 11, 2017
S/O to everyone NOT using the Facebook stories. I am proud of you and we must remain strong together. With solidarity comes strength— Colie Smigliani (@CSmigliani) April 8, 2017
Imagine being in love with someone and finding out they post Facebook stories— Mike DeLaVega (@MikeDeLaVega7) April 8, 2017
If you use Facebook stories you voted leave in Brexit— gotz (@Judiniho) April 11, 2017
These lot are just having a massive laugh about it, lending the Stories feature to everything they can possibly think of.
Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX— Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017
Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ— υηιcσяηρσαcнεя (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017
Mcdonald's in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/DCAwKQslfP— Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) April 5, 2017
vapes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/fHhAuhdFQM— Jonathon Fraser (@jonfraser666) April 5, 2017
And one of our favourites even sees reproductive health getting in on the game:
Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd— Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017
God bless the Internet.
Photo: Twitter/PsyKdeIik
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook