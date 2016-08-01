Everyone's Laughing At This Massive Friends Fail...

1st August 2016, 16:37

An eagle-eyed fan has spotted The One With The Rubbish Extra.

Friends will forever go down as one of the biggest sitcoms of all time, somehow managing to be a show we  nineties and noughties watching, the late noughties re-watching and the 2010’s watching all over again.

And - just when we thought there wasn’t any more you could possibly get out of the hit series - someone's gone and proved us massively wrong.

As reported by Joe.co.uk, a fan has caught an extra making a huge mistake during a scene a Central Perk scene, and it's a goody.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user, Nick Turner,  was re-watching an episode, when he noticed the actress in the background enjoying a nice drink of coffee... except she's not drinking it at all. 

See the clip below:

Joey Tribbiani would have been proud.

However, that's not the only cardinal sin the woman commits.

Watch the video clip a little closer, and you'll see she even manages to get caught laughing Ross’ joke at the end.

To be fair, we probably would have too...

