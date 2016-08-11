This Employee Quit Their Job In The Most Inappropriate Way Ever...

Leaving a job you hate can cause people to do the strangest things, whether it's telling their boss what they really think of them, leaving a "little present" for their co-workers, or just doing it on live TV.

But when a Redditor by the name of, springmint5, decided to hand in their two weeks notice, they went for a much more subtle, but meaningful approach... by writing it in a condolence card.

See it here:

The card, which includes the line "there's no way to prepare your heart for such a loss" may be in poor taste, but it almost definitely shaved down that two weeks notice to an instant dismissal.

When it's your time to go, it's just your time to go.