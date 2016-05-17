This Elderly Couple Partying At Fabric Will Make You Feel Like A Huge Lightweight...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
DJ Jacob Husley shared a snap with the Polish couple, who both had a shot of tequila and stayed out till 5am.
If we're honest, we barely make it out on a weekday these days, and if we do we're usually in bed by 12am.
But when this Polish couple decided to visit London, they booked tickets to famous club, Fabric, and partied until 5. That's 5 AM people.
The pair - who had apparently read about Fabric in a Polish newspaper - came to the club when doors opened, had a shot of tequila each and then asked for cups of tea.
They still tore it up on the dancefloor and stayed till 5am though...
DJ Jacob Husley - director of club night WetYourSelf described the event on Fabric's official Facebook page , saying: "They said they had a great time and loved the crowd and vibe...what an amazing couple ... so much humour, love and playfulness between these two ...our bodies might age but our souls are timeless. LOVE !"
See his post and a picture of the couple below:
Good. Blimming. Effort.
Later taking to his own Facebook page, Husley added: "It's just crazy how much attention this story has got, and in the wake of it have forgotten to thank the DJs on the night who all played amazing sets marlie, Brett Jacobs and James puentes also big thank you to the crowd on Sunday for being so welcome to this adorable couple and making them feel at home, see you next Sunday for more fun and feel free to bring your nan, tea is on me !"
Picture: Jacob Husley
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook