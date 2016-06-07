The Elderly Couple Who Partied At Fabric Wrote An Amazing Letter To The Club Promoter

The elderly couple who hit the headlines for raving at Fabric in May have written a letter to club promoter and DJ Jacob Husley.

The WetYourSelf director posted the lengthy letter on his Facebook page , after people accused the story of being a "media stunt."

In the letter, the pair thanked him for being so welcoming and confirmed the story was in fact 100% true, despite a few inaccuracies printed by the media, such as the time they arrived.

The elderly gentleman - who wrote the letter on behalf of himself and his "partner Stanislawa" al so had a few tips for the club about their music policy, adding: "Personally, I’m not a big fan of techno but I am a fan of electronic dance music which Fabric used to play.

"I’d recommend to Mr Hansen to play this kind of music once a week or three times a month, it’s worth trying."

Classic.

Read Husley's post and the translated letter (which accidentally spells the promoter's name wrong) below:

Picture: Facebook/Jacob Husley