Someone's Using A Drone To Make Real-Life Dementors

Some people use technology for good, and some people use it for evil. Others just use it to have a massive laugh at our expense.And it looks like for Twitter user, Zac Kruger, his uncle falls into the last category.

As Kruger from Wisconsin explains, after his uncle bought a new drone, he also decided to give it a spooky face-lift, turning it into something that looked scarily like a dementor from Harry Potter.

See his scary creation below:

...so my uncle got a drone now he's fucking with people pic.twitter.com/xFwnLDUYoa — crüger (@ZacCrueger) October 17, 2016

And here's us thinking drones couldn't get any more douchey, eh?

Let's just hope it doesn't take off like Killer Clowns, or we might have a lot of damaged drones on our hands.

Credit: Twitter/ZacCrueger via Storyful