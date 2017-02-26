Dream Job: Walkers Are Looking For A Crisp Tester!

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The famous snack company are on the hunt for a part-time taster at their factory.
Legendary crisp brand Walkers are on the hunt for someone to join them as a part-time taster at their factory in Beaumont Leys, Leicestershire.
The lucky candidate who gets the job - which pays £8.51 an hour - will not only sample crisps but will also be required to taste a "wide variety of foods and beverages”.
The Mirror reports that Krystina Mason, who has held the job for six years, said: "On a day-to-day basis we have to make sure our palates are clean - I like to drink lemon water.
"We are not allowed to drink tea or coffee because it will interfere with the palate. We have to have 20 minute breaks between tests, where we will eat fruit so we know our taste buds are cleansed."
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook