Dog Eats Vegan Soy Sausages, Turns Into An Instant Hipster

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
An Imgur user decided to have some fun with her dog, who was "acting strangely" after over-indulging in the high-brow meat substitute.
A dog owner has sought advice from the people of Imgur, after they "found" their dog eating a whole pack of vegan tofu sausages.
Their post, which sees the pooch posing next to the offending article, reads: "HELP!!! I came home to find that my dog had eaten a whole package of vegan soy sausages! I dont know if it's gonna make her sick or not."
However, scrolling through their pictures, it soon becomes clear they're simply having a massive laugh... with the help of a few accessories, of course.
HELP!!! I came home to find that my dog had eaten a whole package of vegan soy sausages! I dont know if it's gonna make her sick or not.
Providing updates in every pic, the joker has the dog posing with an oversized trilby hat and a scarf, as well as a collection of short stories by Ernest Hemingway.
She also includes gems of information such as "she wants to know if we have a record player" and "she's sitting in the dark listening to Bob Dylan".
It happens to the best of us.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook