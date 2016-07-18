Dog Eats Vegan Soy Sausages, Turns Into An Instant Hipster

An Imgur user decided to have some fun with her dog, who was "acting strangely" after over-indulging in the high-brow meat substitute.

A dog owner has sought advice from the people of Imgur,  after they "found" their dog eating a whole pack of vegan tofu sausages. 

Their post, which sees the pooch posing next to the offending article, reads: "HELP!!! I came home to find that my dog had eaten a whole package of vegan soy sausages! I dont know if it's gonna make her sick or not."

However, scrolling through their pictures, it soon becomes clear they're simply having a massive laugh... with the help of a few accessories, of course. 

Providing updates in every pic, the joker has the dog posing with an oversized trilby hat and a scarf, as well as a collection of short stories by Ernest Hemingway.

She also includes gems of information such as "she wants to know if we have a record player" and "she's sitting in the dark listening to Bob Dylan". 

It happens to the best of us. 

Picture: Imgur/icanrelateanythingtothelordoftherings  

