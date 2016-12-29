David Beckham's Hangover Cure Could Save Your New Year's Day

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The football legend has shared his grandad's advice for getting over the day after a big night out.
The festive period is full of excess, which can you feeling pretty regretful and and hungover throughout December.
And if the embarrassment from pulling someone at your work Christmas party wasn't enough to leave you house-bound for the next few months, there's a big chance your getting ready for the biggest, booziest (and arguably most overrated) night of the year; New Year's Eve.
While David Beckham can't do anything for those of us who've pulled a wrong'un the night before. It turns us he CAN help us to feel better the next day with his personal hangover cure.
And, luckily, it won't break the bank either.
According to GQ, the former footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador swears by an Alka Seltzer tablet before bed and a bacon sandwich in the morning, revealing: "My granddad told me to do that."
New Year's Day saved. Cheers Becks.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook