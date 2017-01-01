Daniel Craig Absolutely Swears By This Hangover Cure...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The James Bond actor says he stole Mark Wahlberg's remedy, which he calls "the difference between life and death".
There's no doubt on New Year's Day that plenty of us will be nursing a sore head from the night before.
One Brit who won't be falling foul of a dreaded hangover, however, is Daniel Craig... because why wouldn't James Bond always be prepared?
It turns out that the Spectre star has a hangover cure he calls "the difference between life and death," and yes, it sort of involves hair of the dog.
When asked by Dujour if he has any tips for surviving the morning after the night before, he replied: " There’s this thing called Pedialyte. It’s basically a diuretic; you give it to kids who are dehydrated.
"If you wake up in the morning and you’ve got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot… you can carry on drinking!"
When asked how he discovered the little trick, Craig revealed he was told that Mark Wahlberg uses it, adding: "It’s the difference between life and death as far as I’m concerned."
So while we furiously Google search where we can get our hands on the powdered product, only one question remains...
Do you drink it shaken or stirred?
Yep. That's probably the attitude we'd have on New Year's Day too.
And as for whether Craig cares who plays Bond next? His answer was a resounding "NO!"
