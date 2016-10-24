Dad Asked To Write Tooth Fairy Letter Massively Over-Delivers

Losing your baby teeth as a child was exciting for one reason only: the possibility of finding some money under your pillow, and - if you were lucky - a little note from the tooth fairy themselves.

So, when Kellie Dawson asked her husband to write a letter for his step daughter, Scarlett, who had recently lost her tooth, she probably expected a small post-it note with the tooth fairy's signature at the end.

However, it's fair to say Adrian Dawson committed to the role 100% writing a two-paged essay filled with classic Dad humour and tooth-based-puns.

Read his full letter below:

This is what happens when you let your husband write the tooth fairy letter pic.twitter.com/uIjECZA8Lk — Kellie Dawson (@BigFashionista) October 22, 2016

Despite filling for time a little towards the end of his letter, we'd definitely give this Dad the (ahem) crown when it comes to being the tooth fairy.