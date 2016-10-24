Dad Asked To Write Tooth Fairy Letter Massively Over-Delivers

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
He clearly knows the drill when it comes to Dad jokes.
Losing your baby teeth as a child was exciting for one reason only: the possibility of finding some money under your pillow, and - if you were lucky - a little note from the tooth fairy themselves.
So, when Kellie Dawson asked her husband to write a letter for his step daughter, Scarlett, who had recently lost her tooth, she probably expected a small post-it note with the tooth fairy's signature at the end.
However, it's fair to say Adrian Dawson committed to the role 100% writing a two-paged essay filled with classic Dad humour and tooth-based-puns.
Read his full letter below:
This is what happens when you let your husband write the tooth fairy letter pic.twitter.com/uIjECZA8Lk— Kellie Dawson (@BigFashionista) October 22, 2016
Despite filling for time a little towards the end of his letter, we'd definitely give this Dad the (ahem) crown when it comes to being the tooth fairy.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
