Dad Makes Terrifying Real-Life Versions Of Son's Drawings

A dad has dutifully brought his son's pictures to life with the help of Photoshop, and quite frankly, the result is the stuff of nightmares.
Most young kids can expect their parents to stick a few of their rubbish pictures on the fridge, but six-year-old Dom is lucky enough to see his imaginings in real life.
Dom's father first brought attention to his grotesque talent with a picture which was posted onto Reddit with the caption: "My 6 year old thinks I look like this. Turns out he's right. " See the image below:
My 6 year old thinks I look like this. Turns out he's right. from pics
Now, young kids often draw people with wonky eyes, mis-shapen lips and oversized heads on paper, but somehow they look far more scary when they're real.
Plus, it turns out the that the same goes when it comes to animals...
On an Instagram account called Things I Have Drawn, Dom's dad showcases his son's work and tackles everything from headless crocodiles to the Easter bunny.
And if that wasn't awesome enough, he also makes up cute rhymes. See some of the best below:
So many faces from so many places. Here are just four - but I'm sure I'll draw more. Which is your favourite? #thingsihavedrawn #facesihavedrawn #kidsdrawings #kidsdrawings #childrensdrawings #childrensdrawing #faces #facedrawing #legomen #Lego #statue #spaceman #stormtrooper #legostormtrooper #gnome #mumsnet #BLVART #artist_features #mcyarts #iartpost #showcasingart #arts_help #idrawwhatisaw
You definitely wouldn't see these in any zoo:
I'm posting these two to find which you like more. The Lemur or the robot dinosaur? (Just because my new one is taking a while - just wait till you see my crocodile). #justartshelp #iartpost #artworkspage #creative_instaarts #arts_help #rtistic_feature #thingsihavedrawn #kidsdrawings #kidsdrawing #childrensdrawing #childrensdrawings #idrawwhatisaw #mumsnet #buzzfeedanimals #dinosaur #Lemur #buzzfeedparents
Just in case the idea of a decapitated crocodile wasn't scary enough...
I wasn't best pleased with that picture I drew, So in a fit of rage I just ripped it in two. I hope it's no more than coincidence, That the real croc's been looking unwell ever since. #thingsihavedrawn #childrensdrawings #childrensdrawing #childartist #kidsdrawings #kidsdrawing #kidsartwork #idrawwhatisaw #mumsnet #crocodile #camen #alligator #crocsofinstagram #BLVART #artist_features #mcyarts #iartpost #showcasingart #arts_help
This lion would stand out in any pride:
Here's the real lion - he's a strange looking chap. Perhaps he's just groggy after his 20 hour nap. He's the king of the zoo - the biggest wild cat. But he won't scare a thing with a smile like that. #thingsihavedrawn #throughtheeyesofachild #kidsdrawing #kidsdrawings #childrensdrawing #childrensdrawings #childartist #lion #kingofthejungle #lions #zoo #mumsnet #zooanimal #lionsofinstagram
We'll never think of the Easter bunny in the same way again...
Happy Easter from Things I Have Drawn (Here's a bunny I saw on the lawn) #thingsihavedrawn #idrawwhatisaw #kidsdrawings #kidsdrawing #childrensdrawings #childrensdrawing #childartist #childart #childrensartwork #littleartist #kidsart #kidsartwork #buzzfeedanimals #cartel_of_arts #supportart #happyeaster #Easterbunny #bunny #rabbit #eastersunday #Easter #bunnysofinstagram #grimmkidsart
While the pics may be the stuff of nightmares, he's clearly one dedicated and attentive father and you've got to give it to him for that.
Bravo Dom's Dad. Bravo.
Photo: Reddit/Things I Have Drawn via Storyful
