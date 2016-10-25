Dad Makes Terrifying Real-Life Versions Of Son's Drawings

A dad has dutifully brought his son's pictures to life with the help of Photoshop, and quite frankly, the result is the stuff of nightmares.

Most young kids can expect their parents to stick a few of their rubbish pictures on the fridge, but six-year-old Dom is lucky enough to see his imaginings in real life.

Dom's father first brought attention to his grotesque talent with a picture which was posted onto Reddit with the caption: "My 6 year old thinks I look like this. Turns out he's right. " See the image below:

Now, young kids often draw people with wonky eyes, mis-shapen lips and oversized heads on paper, but somehow they look far more scary when they're real.

Plus, it turns out the that the same goes when it comes to animals...

On an Instagram account called Things I Have Drawn, Dom's dad showcases his son's work and tackles everything from headless crocodiles to the Easter bunny.

And if that wasn't awesome enough, he also makes up cute rhymes. See some of the best below:

You definitely wouldn't see these in any zoo:

Just in case the idea of a decapitated crocodile wasn't scary enough...

This lion would stand out in any pride:

We'll never think of the Easter bunny in the same way again...

While the pics may be the stuff of nightmares, he's clearly one dedicated and attentive father and you've got to give it to him for that.

Bravo Dom's Dad. Bravo.

Photo: Reddit/Things I Have Drawn via Storyful