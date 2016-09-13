Dad Annoys Daughter With Dad Jokes, Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

Thanks to a user on Imgur, the only way to stop the onslaught of Dad Jokes is to fight fire with fire.

One girl had finally grown weary of her dad’s stupid comments when asking for a lift. “Call me when you get here” was her perfectly reasonable question.

“When you get here” was the inevitable response.

But when the faithful Dad arrived to pick his daughter up, he got a taste of his own medicine:

Bravo!

Let’s hope he finally changes his ways.

But it’s doubtful.