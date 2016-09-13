Dad Annoys Daughter With Dad Jokes, Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

13th September 2016, 06:00

Do your parents embarrass you? Here’s the perfect way to get your revenge.

Embarrassing Dad

Thanks to a user on Imgur, the only way to stop the onslaught of Dad Jokes is to fight fire with fire.

One girl had finally grown weary of her dad’s stupid comments when asking for a lift. “Call me when you get here” was her perfectly reasonable question.

“When you get here” was the inevitable response.

But when the faithful Dad arrived to pick his daughter up, he got a taste of his own medicine:

Dad Jokes

Bravo! 

Let’s hope he finally changes his ways. 

But it’s doubtful.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS