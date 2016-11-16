Customer Writes Awful Restaurant Review, Gets Savage Reply

The rise of review websites means we never have to buy anything or go anywhere without researching it first.

But, unfortunately, it also means the rise of snooty customers who go out of their way to complain, no matter what. One said customer decided to share his review of the Burnt Truffle in Merseyside, and it's fair to say it was less than complimentary.

Taking to Trip Advisor, the Level 6 contributor - who describes himself as "an expert on chicken liver pâte" - wrote a long an lengthy review, which started like this:

After a LOT more moaning from the customer - who goes by the user name Caporcianno Abruzo - they concluded: "Lessons to be learnt? Mine? I won't return! For them? Well, simply this the customer is always right!"

While this customer may have thought they were in the right, there's one person who definitely DIDN'T agree... the restaurant owner.

Making his response just a day later, he wrote: "There are two things that I am really pleased about! Firstly, Emma and I never have to see you in Burnt Truffle again! You were vile."

Secondly, that I was actually working in the kitchen at Burnt Truffle the evening you dined! I was able to support the team whilst they dealt with your onslaught! In fact, you Sir are the reason I was stood in a queue at a petrol station at 10.05pm that night buying eight cans of Stella whilst questioning the human race!"

Fair play.

Read his full response below:

"This is my first ever response to a Burnt Truffle review! "There are two things that I am really pleased about! Firstly, Emma and I never have to see you in Burnt Truffle again! You were vile! Secondly, that I was actually working in the kitchen at Burnt Truffle the evening you dined! I was able to support the team whilst they dealt with your onslaught! In fact, you Sir are the reason I was stood in a queue at a petrol station at 10.05pm that night buying eight cans of Stella whilst questioning the human race! “Worse pâté I’ve ever had!” you said to Emma who was trying to run the restaurant that evening! “A disgusting mousse texture!” you said! “Why on earth was there not rocket?” you said! “I am an expert!” you said! “And presentation is a joke!” you said! As I’ve said before to other Level 6 TripAdvisor food critics – it’s a slice of pâté with toast! Let me know if you do want to come again and I’ll serve it in a Martini glass garnished with rocket and sparklers! "You went on! You said that the wine was terrible and you asked Emma to put it in the microwave! You didn’t stop there! You then asked if the crème brûlée would be good enough to pass your exacting criteria!!!! You complained about price, you complained about portion size and you complained about quality! You even complained about a mouse (sic)…..! "I’ve been through some of your 105 reviews! A common notable theme of your negativity is “rude and bad mannered people”! Sir! Can I ask – is it not rude the way you acted in front of your seven companions and the way you attempted to humiliate our team at Burnt Truffle all evening?! Is it not rude telling the Manager, in front of your seven companions and everyone else within earshot, that the pâté was the worst that you have ever tasted?! Have you ever seen the quote “A person who is nice to you but is not nice to the waiter is not a nice person”?! "You wrote “But, what is a gamble for the restauranteur is they never know which is the guy sat there who will write a report! And they got lucky it was me! (sic)” ! Sir! There’s a flip side to this! I think it’s you who took the gamble! You got me! "You ended, coincidentally as is often the case with “Level 6” contributors and avid badge collectors, with the old fashioned phrase “The customer is always right!” and you Sir are precisely why the GUEST is not always right! The pâté was taken off the bill but you were so self involved and self righteous that you missed the explanation! "Finally, Sir, we have two other restaurants! One is Sticky Walnut in Chester and the other is Hispi in Manchester! You said you wouldn’t be returning to Burnt Truffle! So just to make absolutely sure we don’t see you at either of the other two, the pâté recipe is the same in all three! "Arrividerci bro! "Gazza X !"

Bravo Gazza. Bravo.