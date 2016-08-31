The Crystal Maze Is Returning To TV, But Probably Won't Be Hosted By David Tennant...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The show is set to return for a one-off-special for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.
If there wasn't enough proof that we're all just repeating the 90s again, The Crystal Maze is set to return to our screens after 21 years.
The show, which first featured Richard O'Brien as host and maze master in 1990, saw teams battle to win various challenges around themed levels, which included Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic zones.
Oh... and they wore amazing jumpsuits:
According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Channel 4 has confirmed: “Channel 4 is looking at a special Crystal Maze for Stand Up To Cancer.”
Reports have suggested that Doctor Who's David Tennant was tipped to host the one-off show, but according to the outlet, this isn't the case.
However it's not yet clear who they do have in mind.
Whoever it is, they better start practicing their moves...
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook