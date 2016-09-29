Here's The Celebrity Contestants Confirmed For Crystal Maze...

Channel 4 have announced the celeb contestants who'll be taking part in a Crystal Maze for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Taking to their Twitter they announced that former football player Rio Ferdinand, actress Michelle Keegan, DJ Sara Cox , funny man Josh Widdecombe and British Paralympian Johnny Peacock have all been confirmed for the one-off special.

While it's not clear whether they'll be wearing those comedy 90s jumpsuits we've all come to know and love, we're sure to see plenty of laughs coming from their maze master.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Stephen Merchant would be following in Richard O’Brien and then Ed Tudor-Pole's footsteps by taking on the role of the kooky guide.

Merchant said in a statement: “As a huge fan of the original series, I'm honoured to support Stand Up To Cancer by hosting this one-off edition of The Crystal Maze.

"Richard O'Brien and Ed Tudor-Pole leave big shoes to fill, but I have size 14 feet, so I'll do my best."

Whatever he does, we REALLY hope there's some leopard print involved...