Crap Christmas Presents? Now You Can Swap Them For A Burger

Yet more pairs of socks? A horrible jumper? Ghastly novelties? Receiving Christmas presents can sometimes be a painful experience. Luckily, one fast food outlet has come up with the perfect solution to your unwanted presents.

Burger King are offering the chance to take your terrible Chrimbo bits into their Leicester Square branch on Boxing Day between 10am and 6pm and exchange it for a free flame-grilled Whopper. Restrictions, as usual, apply.

Similar campaigns are being held in BK branches in Miami and Brazil and all unwanted gifts will be donated to charity.

Job done! Just don’t tell your nan what you did with those lovely handkerchiefs she bought you.