Crap Christmas Presents? Now You Can Swap Them For A Burger

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
One fast food change has come up with the ideal solution for your awful gifts.
Yet more pairs of socks? A horrible jumper? Ghastly novelties? Receiving Christmas presents can sometimes be a painful experience. Luckily, one fast food outlet has come up with the perfect solution to your unwanted presents.
Burger King are offering the chance to take your terrible Chrimbo bits into their Leicester Square branch on Boxing Day between 10am and 6pm and exchange it for a free flame-grilled Whopper. Restrictions, as usual, apply.
Similar campaigns are being held in BK branches in Miami and Brazil and all unwanted gifts will be donated to charity.
Job done! Just don’t tell your nan what you did with those lovely handkerchiefs she bought you.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook