This Company Allows Staff To Take Hangover Days...

They don't let it get to their heads though.

There's nothing worse than waking up the morning after a weekday sesh to find that the room's still spinning, your head's absolutely banging and you could vom at any second.

While most people still make it in because sick days are frowned upon at the best of times, you always regret not being able to just take a day off or at least work from home. After all... Alcohol poisoning is a genuine sickness right?

Well, one London-based company have given their staff the right to take "hangover days," eliminating the need to even pull a sickie or tell a white lie about exact nature of their vomiting bug.

There is just one big, but sensible catch though.

DICE, a ticketing firm based in the capital city, allows up to four of these golden days a year as long as the night before in question was work related.

As Joe.co.uk reports, speaking to Grazia magazine, Phil Hutcheon, founder of DICE explained: "All our team live for music and some of the best deals in the industry happen after a gig. We trust each other and want people to be open if they’re out late experiencing live music. There is no need for a fake sick bug."

What do you reckon are hangover days the way forward, or a step too far?

Poll photo: Getty Creative/

Lead photo credit: Getty Creative/Erin Patrice O'Brien