Coffee Could Be Extinct By 2080, Say Experts

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
If climate change continues, your morning cuppa could be a thing of the past come the 22nd Century.
On the day that pandas have finally come off the “endangered” list , there’s another bit of wildlife to start worrying about.
A report has claimed that the coffee plant could be extinct by the year 2080 - if climate change continues on its current course.
The Climate Institute in Australia have warned : “Without strong action to reduce emissions, climate change is projected to cut the global area suitable for coffee production by as much as 50 per cent by 2050.”
Alarmingly, the report continues: “By 2080, wild coffee could become extinct.
“More and more extreme weather events in major coffee-producing regions seem set to create supply shortages, and hotter conditions will impair flavour and aroma.
“Even instant coffee is likely to be hit hard in a world of 3°C or more.”
The solution, says the report, is for coffee drinkers to be aware of Fairtrade-friendly producers and choose accordingly.
“Most consumers can now choose brands that are carbon neutral, guarantee a fair return to smallholder farmers and their communities, and help them build their capacity to adapt to climate change.”
So think on, if you value your daily caffeine boost.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook