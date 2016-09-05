Coffee Could Be Extinct By 2080, Say Experts

On the day that pandas have finally come off the “endangered” list , there’s another bit of wildlife to start worrying about.

A report has claimed that the coffee plant could be extinct by the year 2080 - if climate change continues on its current course.

The Climate Institute in Australia have warned : “Without strong action to reduce emissions, climate change is projected to cut the global area suitable for coffee production by as much as 50 per cent by 2050.”

Alarmingly, the report continues: “By 2080, wild coffee could become extinct.

“More and more extreme weather events in major coffee-producing regions seem set to create supply shortages, and hotter conditions will impair flavour and aroma.

“Even instant coffee is likely to be hit hard in a world of 3°C or more.”

The solution, says the report, is for coffee drinkers to be aware of Fairtrade-friendly producers and choose accordingly.

“Most consumers can now choose brands that are carbon neutral, guarantee a fair return to smallholder farmers and their communities, and help them build their capacity to adapt to climate change.”

So think on, if you value your daily caffeine boost.

via GIPHY